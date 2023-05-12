The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce honored five outstanding Filipino leaders in the community with the prestigious Gintong Pamana Leadership Award and congratulated 19 students who are receiving scholarships from the Chamber’s foundation.

The Chamber has honored Filipino leaders in the community with outstanding achievements and service in various fields since 1995.

The awardees will be recognized at the formal evening banquet Gintong Pamana on June 7 at 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel, located at 170 W. Kaʻahumanu Ave. in Kahului.

The evening will feature dinner, entertainment and inspirational remarks from the honorees. Tickets and sponsorship tables are available at mauifilipinochamber.com.

Below is information provided by the foundation on the Gintong Panama awardees and student scholars:

(PC: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce)

The Gintong Pamana Leadership Awardees are:

Conchita Agra-Pigao

Known in her community as Ching, this dynamic leader from Christ the King Church does not hesitate to share her talents that are as amazing as her smile. For starters, Ching is the choir master of the Marian Club Choir, which provides angelic melodies every weekend mass and special events.

Since 2004, she has led the church’s Salubong – a Catholic tradition that reenacts the events during the resurrection of Jesus Christ for Easter Sunday. She also organizes the church’s Misa de Gallo, or Simbang Gabi – a nine-day traditional novena during the wee hours of the morning leading up to Christmas.

Ching is loved by her parish community because of her competence as a leader, reliability, and selflessness. She responds when help is needed, expects nothing in return, and is a devoted mother, grandmother and wife to her husband Paul Madriaga Pigao. Ching was born and raised in the town of Claveria in Cagayan, Philippines.

Rossel Critchlow

Rossel is the human resources business partner for Bayer Crop Science. In this leadership capacity, she is responsible for human resources business strategies within Maui, and Tucson in Arizona for more than 300 employees. This includes employee relations, engagement, performance management, professional development, investigations, coaching and much more.

She helped manage and overcame challenges brought by the pandemic in 2020, and was recognized with the Top Performance Award for her efforts. With more than 17 years of professional excellence in her career, Rossel is a rising star and is definitely one to watch in corporate circles.

Driven by her core values of faith and love, Rossel credits her mentors and loved ones for the success in her career, and shares the joy of learning while cultivating relationships in her job. She earned her masters in Human Resource Management from the University of Hawaiʻi, and has roots in San Nicolas, Ilocos Norte and in Imus, Cavite, Philippines.

Lorelle Peros

Lorelle is an educator driven by her passion to support students succeed. As faculty professor and department chair for the Business and the Hospitality Department for the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College, she has been instrumental in innovative programs and initiatives within the University of Hawaiʻi community and with national and international partners, earning multiple commendations from her peers such as the U.H. Board of Regents Excellence in Teaching Award in 2007 and the Francis Davis Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2006 among others.

With experience in the hospitality industry and commitment to helping others, Lorelle has opened many doors of opportunities for our students today, including her efforts to bridge University of Hawaiʻi Maui College with universities in the Philippines.

As a loving wife and mom of two boys, and a dedicated mentor and friend, Lorelle has earned the utmost admiration from all. While adored for her friendly and humble demeanor, Lorelle’s leadership has created game-changing solutions that has made this Maui community truly no ka ʻoi.

Theresa Sotto

Theresa is the immediate past president of the Santo Nino Club of Maui – an organization she has served and volunteered in for many years. With its more than 240 members, the club is active in community events such as the Barrio Fiesta and Maui County Fair, and has organized disaster-relief efforts, especially for the 2019 earthquake in the Philippines.

As a community leader, Theresa is passionate about keeping her Visayan roots alive on Maui, and continues to work with her team in the perpetuation of the annual Sto. Nino celebration known as the Sinulog Festival – usually adorned with bright, colorful costumes, floats, dances and music that tells the story of the Philippines’ pagan past and the country’s acceptance of Christianity.

By day, Theresa is a program specialist II for the Maui Adult Day Care Center, and has worked in various healthcare roles. Her leadership was recognized with a Lapu Lapu award from the Congress of Visayan Organizations in 2014 and she hails from Piao, Roxas, Zamboanga Del Norte, Philippines.

Loida Villanueva

Loida is an endoscopy technician for the Maui Memorial Medical Center, a current position in her 26-year career in healthcare. Last year, she was nominated to be a steward and secretary for United Public Workers Maui Health – a role that has made tremendous impact in her journey so far.

When United Public Workers went on strike this year, which lasted 56 days, Loida was on the table as one of the negotiators for the union and her role was to explain to her peers the updates, terms and strategies. This communication role is critical with more than 90% of workers being Filipinos, as the strike involved getting out in the elements for a prolonged time, financial hardships, and uncertainties.

Loida coordinated snacks and water, helped with unemployment applications, and most important, she helped fight for better wages and benefits that will take care of many families in the community. Loida was born and raised in the Philippines and always dreamed of becoming a nurse since childhood.

She studied nursing and came to Hawaiʻi to make this dream come true, yet she turned out to be much more than a nurse – she used her voice to become a respected leader and an inspiration to all.

(PC: Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce)

The 2023 Scholarship recipients are:

Aliyah Casayuran. Aliyah graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Alfonso and Jesse Casayuran. She will be attending the Pacific University to pursue a degree in kinesiology.

Angelina Ancheta. Angelina graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Celso and Grace Ancheta. She will be attending Seattle University to pursue a degree in design.

Charlie Salacup. Charlie graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Edgard and Lyn Salacup. She will be attending University of Nevada Las Vegas to pursue a degree in nursing.

Cheyenne Cadiz. Cheyenne graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Oliver and Catherine Cadiz. She will be attending Mount Saint Mary’s University of Los Angeles to pursue a degree in nursing.

Danica Palacio. Danica graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Danny and Myrna Palacio. She will be attending the University of Nevada Las Vegas to pursue a degree in comprehensive medical imaging.

Frances Dangtayan. Frances graduated from Lāhaināluna High School and is the daughter of Bryian and Julie Ann Dangtayan. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College to pursue a degree in hospitality and tourism

Jacob Garcia. Jacob graduated from Kamehameha Schools Maui and is the son of Daniel Garcia and Arleen Ricalde-Garcia. He will be attending Brown University to pursue a degree in environmental science.

Jaiden Barbosa. Jaiden graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Frank and Joselin Barbosa. He will be attending Arizona State University to pursue a degree in civil engineering.

Jarred Peros. Jarred graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Greg and Lorelle Peros. He will be attending University of California San Diego to pursue a degree in computer science.

Jazmyne Viloria. Jazmyne graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Rudy and Ruth Viloria. She will be attending Arizona State University to pursue a degree in marketing and advertising.

Jovan Butac. Jovan graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Fernand and Marilyn Butac. He will be attending Grand Canyon University to pursue a degree in engineering.

Kailani Ibanez. Kailani graduated from Henry Perrine Baldwin High School and is the son of Jessie and April Ibanez. He will be attending Seattle University to pursue a degree in liberal arts.

Madison Yu-Cua. Madison graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the daughter of Dennis and Ainee Yu-Cua. She will be attending the University of San Francisco to pursue a degree in english.

Mikaina Orbeta. Mikaina graduated from Maui High School and is the daughter of Leonardo and Miriam Orbeta. She will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to pursue a degree in nursing.

Marc Cartagena. Marc graduated from Lāhaināluna High School and is the son of Mark Anthony and Whriz Cartagena. He will be attending Pacific University to pursue a degree in english.

Patrick Borden. Patrick graduated from Maui High School and is the son of Francis and Lynette Borden. He will be attending the University of Nevada Las Vegas to pursue a degree in business finance.

Troy Concepcion. Troy graduated from Lahainaluna High School and is the son of Teody and Aileen Concepcion. He will be attending the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa to pursue a degree in nursing.

Jansen Chase Aceret. Jansen is currently attending the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College pursuing a degree in nursing.

Jacqueline Agorilla. Jacqueline is a current student at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College pursuing a degree in nursing.

For inquiries, and scholarship donations, contact [email protected] or visit mauifilipinochamber.com.