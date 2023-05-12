Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem 2018. File photo credit: Ricca Studios

Pro surfer, Ian Walsh of Maui hosts the 19th Annual Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem at Ho’okipa Beach Park, this weekend, May 13-14, 2023.

The free event promotes surfing, sportsmanship, creativity, scholarship and environmental awareness for the youth of Maui.

This year’s Menehune Mayhem will see over 400 kids ages 15 years old and younger participate in two days of surfing. They will also have opportunities for creative exploration through art, music, dance, fitness, and environmental education.

These initiatives are supported through the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation, whose mission is elevate the potential and well-being of youth through surf-focused activities that promote academic success, healthy lifestyles, and lifelong environmental stewardship.

Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem 2018. File photo credit: Ricca Studios

Over the years, the Menehune Mayhem has grown from a small youth surf event to a one-of-a-kind two-day event that brings the community of Maui together and spotlights Maui’s up and coming talent.

With the community’s support, the Menehune Mayhem has been able to remain a free event for all those who enter. Organizers say the event would not be possible without sponsors and the support of the community.

Ian Walsh and finalists. File photo from past event: Nick Ricca

All proceeds go directly to the Ian Walsh Menehune Mayhem Foundation to help maximize the potential of the event. Registration is now closed. More information is available online at www.menehunemayhem.org.