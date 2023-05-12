Stephen MacKinnon

Maui Humane Society announced the acceptance of the resignation of its CEO, Stephen MacKinnon, effective May 15, 2023.

In tendering his resignation after 3.5 years of service, MacKinnon noted “the staff, volunteers and foster families are amazing and serve as the backbone to serving the community and the animals in our care. I have been proud to have been a part of them.”

Kanara Woodford, chairperson of the Board thanked MacKinnon for his service and wished him well in future endeavors. Woodford said the Society’s focus will remain on its mission of saving animals’ lives and caring for the animals in need.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Society’s Board of Directors appointed Jenny Miller, Director of Development, to serve as interim CEO while a search is conducted for a new CEO. “I want to assure the community, our staff and our volunteers that normal operations will continue uninterrupted during the search,” she said.

Information about Maui Humane Society, its programs, and how you can adopt, volunteer, or donate can be found online at mauihumanesociety.org.