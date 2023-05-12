Maui News

Maui Humane Society CEO Stephen MacKinnon resigns; search underway for new leader

May 12, 2023, 9:54 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Stephen MacKinnon

Maui Humane Society announced the acceptance of the resignation of its CEO, Stephen MacKinnon, effective May 15, 2023.

In tendering his resignation after 3.5 years of service, MacKinnon noted “the staff, volunteers and foster families are amazing and serve as the backbone to serving the community and the animals in our care. I have been proud to have been a part of them.”

Kanara Woodford, chairperson of the Board thanked MacKinnon for his service and wished him well in future endeavors. Woodford said the Society’s focus will remain on its mission of saving animals’ lives and caring for the animals in need.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Society’s Board of Directors appointed Jenny Miller, Director of Development, to serve as interim CEO while a search is conducted for a new CEO. “I want to assure the community, our staff and our volunteers that normal operations will continue uninterrupted during the search,” she said.

Information about Maui Humane Society, its programs, and how you can adopt, volunteer, or donate can be found online at mauihumanesociety.org.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Breaking 98th Maui Fair Postponed Again Community Must Wait Another Year 2Hana Highway Closed At Alelele Point Near Kipahulu In Wake Of Recent Rockfall 3Mauis Local Film Industry Making A Mark With Moku Moku Production In Makawao 4Finalists Announce For 2023 Maui County Outstanding Older American Awards 5Barriers Electric Signs Warn Motorists Of East Maui Road Closure Following Rockfall 6Maui Entertainment Arts Community May 11 May 17