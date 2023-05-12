Mayor Richard Bissen announced today that the County of Maui will increase Summer PALs seasonal employee salaries effective June 1 to assist with recruitment efforts and to support the need for vital childcare programs that help families throughout Maui County.

Bissen said his intent is to support the County Council’s FY24 Budget proposal to increase Summer PALs seasonal employee salaries, which would take effect July 1.

In light of the Summer PALs program starting in June, Bissen’s directive will allow for seasonal employee salary increases to take effect in the current FY23 budget and will allow for employees to start summer employment in line with the council’s proposed increases for July.

Hourly wages will be increased as follows:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Recreation Aide from $15.00 to $20.00 per hour

Program Specialist from $19.53 to $26.04 per hour

Recreation Leader from $16.74 to $22.32 per hour

Recreation Director from $20.93 to $27.91 per hour

Office Coordinator from $23.72 to 31.63 per hour

Site Coordinator from $23.72 to $31.63 per hour

“The county’s Summer PALs program provides a critical to many local families. By providing essential summer child care, parents are able to continue working while their keiki are out of school,” Bissen said in a news release announcement. “With ongoing staffing challenges within the PALs program, especially in Lāhaina and Lāna‘i, it’s imperative that we are doing everything we can to ensure these programs continue to operate.”

Salary appropriations for June will be applied within the FY23 budget and do not require a budget amendment because the funding is currently available from cost savings in the Summer PALs program budget.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information on how to apply for seasonal positions within the Summer PALs program or other County of Maui vacancies, visit https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/maui.