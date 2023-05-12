PC: courtesy Learning Endeavors

The nonprofit Learning Endeavors organization hosts its annual Champions of Coastal Resilience: Be the Change, Hybrid Film Festival on Monday, May 15 at 5 p.m.

This showcase celebrates young filmmakers in Hawaiʻi who are passionate about coastal stewardship, video production and most importantly making a difference in the community.

This event is open to the public. RSVP is required (https://bit.ly/BTCFilmFest) to join virtually or in person, if on Maui.

Middle and high school clubs that participated in the program received a resource kit, access to community conservation experts and ongoing support for a unique stewardship project. Students then created a 2-5 minute short video sharing about their projects.

This opportunity was made possible through the Champions of Coastal Resilience: Be The Change Program, an initiative focused on developing climate stewards that care for our coastal communities across the Hawaiian Islands.

Accomplishments of the CCR Be The Change participants will be celebrated at the screening event.

Maui community members and families will have the option to attend in-person at the Learning Endeavors headquarters located 2679 Wai Wai Place, Kīhei.

Funding for the program is provided in part by the NOAA Bay Watershed Education Training (B-WET) Program, which supports meaningful watershed educational experiences, and in part by an Atherton Family Foundation Grant.