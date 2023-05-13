Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 13, 2023

May 13, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
8-12
10-15
10-15
10-15 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

                            Scattered showers. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 10:41 AM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 03:30 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:49 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:55 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.1 feet 10:39 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:40 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 11:47 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Several pulses of medium-period N and NNW swells are expected to arrive through the weekend, with the swell gradually shifting to the NNE (010 degrees) early next week. Wave height observations are rising on nearshore buoys right now and should peak late today. Due to the direction of the swell, north facing shores of the Big Island may need to be added as the swell. This will be a long lived event with elevated surf along N facing shores into next week. 


Relatively small but persistent medium to long-period S (170-180 deg) and SSE (140-160 deg) swells will continue for at least the next couple of days, keeping surf near seasonal averages along S facing shores. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
