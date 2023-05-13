Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 8-12 10-15 10-15 10-15 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Sunny until 12 PM, then partly sunny.

Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.0 feet 10:41 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 03:30 PM HST. Sunrise 5:49 AM HST. Sunset 6:55 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy until 12 AM, then partly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 10:39 PM HST. Low 0.2 feet 05:40 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 11:47 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:58 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Several pulses of medium-period N and NNW swells are expected to arrive through the weekend, with the swell gradually shifting to the NNE (010 degrees) early next week. Wave height observations are rising on nearshore buoys right now and should peak late today. Due to the direction of the swell, north facing shores of the Big Island may need to be added as the swell. This will be a long lived event with elevated surf along N facing shores into next week.

Relatively small but persistent medium to long-period S (170-180 deg) and SSE (140-160 deg) swells will continue for at least the next couple of days, keeping surf near seasonal averages along S facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting NE for the afternoon.