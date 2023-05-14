Maui Obituaries for the week ending May. 15, 2023. May they rest in peace.

Henry Victorino III

Henry Victorino III

April 4, 1984 – April 18, 2023

Henry (Small Boy) Victorino III, 39 of Kahului, Maui passed away on April 18, 2023. He was born to Henry and Yolanda Victorino on April 4, 1984 in Wailuku, Maui.

Henry was raised in Pukalani, Maui and was a 2002 graduate of King Kekaulike High School. After graduating, Henry had started his career in the construction industry as a Mason working for his cousin’s business JD General Services.

Henry lived a simple life, it didn’t take much to put a smile on his face. His hobbies included riding dirt bikes, racing his car at the drag strip, playing cards and fishing. His happiest moments were hanging out at the beach or home surrounded by friends and family, especially his nieces and nephew.

Memorial service will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Ballard Family Mortuary from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; with prayer service to begin at 7 p.m.

Henry is predeceased by his father, Henry (Boy) Victorino Jr; Survived by his mother, Yolanda Victorino; sisters, Corinne (Freddy) Valdez, Candace (Keone) Leong, Dana Zarazua, Debra (Romel) Castro, and Brandy Victorino, nieces, Ariana, Savanna and Tanisha Valdez, Kalena Leong, Kristen Takara and Kaitlyn Zarazua, nephews, Jayvin Valdez and Kanoa Leong, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shannon Mollena

Dec. 1, 1974 – April 19, 2023

Shannon Kawika Mollena, also known as “Mo” or “Kawiks”, 48, passed away on April 19, 2023 in Wailuku, Maui.

He was born on Dec. 1, 1974 to David Miha Kaowili Jr. (predeceased) ,Bernice Kaui Taxler and Robert Traxler Jr. (predeceased) of Molokaʻi, Hawaiʻi. Then adopted by Isabel Blanchard and George Blanchard (predeceased).

He is survived by his children; Ashlee Santos, Kylee Santos, Leroy Nakano-Santos, Leslee Santos, Shannon Wailani Mollena and Shanalee Mollena.

His grandchildren; Xander-Mase Villon, Hitiare Fareea, Hitimahana Fareea, Xyrell-Maddox Villon, Ember Ellway, Tenati HItiragi Fareea, Xavier-Marley Villon, Makai Santos-Wright.

His siblings; Robin Traxler, Tracy Traxler, Robert Traxler, Mitchell Traxler, David Mollena, Sharlene Mollena, Davelynn Souza, Dauvell Boom Kaowili, David M Kaowili Jr.III, Davis Kaowili, Dave Kaowili, Randi Kaowili, Lorden Cooper, Ashley Beckette and Likeke Hoopii.

And the many many loved nieces and nephews.

Funeral service is to be held at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku on Friday, May 26, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cremation to follow.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary and online condolences can be made at www.normansmortuary.com.

Victorino Nicolas

March 20, 1949 – April 19, 2023

Victorino Quimangan Nicolas, 74, passed away on April 19, 2023 in Wailuku, Maui.

He was born on March 20, 1949 to Emeterio and Julita Nicolas of Honolulu, Hawaiʻi.

Two-day funeral service is to be held at Norman’s Mortuary in Wailuku on Friday, May 19, 2023 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with service to take place at 7:30 p.m. The second day funeral service will take place at Norman’s Mortuary on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Burial to follow at Valley Isle Memorial Park at 2 p.m. in Haʻikū.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary and online condolences can be made at www.normansmortuary.com.

Shirley Ferreira

Aug. 1, 1956 – April 26, 2023

Shirley Ann Ferreira, was born in Wailuku, Maui on Aug. 1, 1956 and passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 in Wailuku. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren, siblings and all loved ones.

The funeral service is to be held at St. Anthony’s Church in Wailuku on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Immediate family from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., and open to the public from 5:45 p.m. to 9 p.m. Service is to take place at 7 p.m.

Arrangements by Norman’s Mortuary and online condolences can be made at www.normansmortuary.com.