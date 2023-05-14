Maui Surf Forecast for May 14, 2023
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Monday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|12-16
|12-16
|10-14
|10-14
|West Facing
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|4-6
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:56 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
Swell Summary
The current moderate sized north-northwest swell has peaked and will hold through today, with a slow decline and a shift to a more northerly direction tonight through the middle of next week. A new moderate sized north- northeast swell is forecast to build Wednesday night, giving a nice boost to north and east shore surf Thursday with a steady decline to follow Thursday night into next weekend.
A series of south and south-southeast swells will keep south shore surf relatively steady through late next week, at or slightly below the summertime average.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com