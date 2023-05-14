Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 14, 2023

May 14, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Monday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
12-16
12-16
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
5-7
5-7
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.4 feet 11:47 AM HST.




Low 0.6 feet 04:58 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.0 feet 11:17 PM HST.
















MONDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 06:01 AM HST.




High 1.8 feet 12:34 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:56 PM HST.









Swell Summary




The current moderate sized north-northwest swell has peaked and will hold through today, with a slow decline and a shift to a more northerly direction tonight through the middle of next week. A new moderate sized north- northeast swell is forecast to build Wednesday night, giving a nice boost to north and east shore surf Thursday with a steady decline to follow Thursday night into next weekend. 


A series of south and south-southeast swells will keep south shore surf relatively steady through late next week, at or slightly below the summertime average. 




ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.



				  Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. 


ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
						Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing
					
				


				
 
 
Sponsored Content
 
 
Subscribe to our Newsletter

            Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
            
  •  
  •  
Cancel
×
 
  
 
 
 
 
  
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
 
 
 
  
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments 
   
  
  
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
    
Trending Now
    1Events Honor Fallen Maui Firefighter Tre Evans Dumaran Mfd Bids Farewell      2Keeping It Relle Maui Home Cook Is Featured In New Season Of The Great American Recipe      3Breaking 98th Maui Fair Postponed Again Community Must Wait Another Year      4Mahi Pono Announces Partnership With Gofarm To Build Mauis Agricultural Workforce      5Paʻia Bay Coffee Bar Opens In New Location With Expanded Menu And Seating      6Maui Humane Society Ceo Stephen Mackinnon Resigns Search Underway For New Leader