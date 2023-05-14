Shores Today Monday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 12-16 12-16 10-14 10-14 West Facing 5-7 5-7 4-6 4-6 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.4 feet 11:47 AM HST. Low 0.6 feet 04:58 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.0 feet 11:17 PM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 06:01 AM HST. High 1.8 feet 12:34 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:56 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current moderate sized north-northwest swell has peaked and will hold through today, with a slow decline and a shift to a more northerly direction tonight through the middle of next week. A new moderate sized north- northeast swell is forecast to build Wednesday night, giving a nice boost to north and east shore surf Thursday with a steady decline to follow Thursday night into next weekend.

A series of south and south-southeast swells will keep south shore surf relatively steady through late next week, at or slightly below the summertime average.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Waist high N short period wind swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. The swell builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 10-15mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.