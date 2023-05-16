Makaliʻi at Wailea. PC: Armstrong Builders

Armstrong Builders recently received a 2023 Gold Nugget Merit Award in the Best Multi-Family Housing Community category for Makali‘i at Wailea. Located in Wailea, Maui, the 68 townhomes are spread across 17 acres overlooking Maui’s southeastern coast.

“We’re extremely proud to receive this national recognition for Makali‘i at Wailea,” said James Keller, president of Armstrong Builder in a news release. “As one of only three Hawaiʻi projects recognized, it’s a true testament to the quality of craftsmanship and service for which our company is known.”

Designed in a style described as “Mid-Century Modern Hawaiian,” these two- and three-bedroom homes highlight indoor/outdoor living. “The clean lines blend into the hillside with open floor plans mimicking the expanse of the island itself,” according to the announcement. The project architect was G70 and landscape design was done by Walters Kimura Motoda.

Makaliʻi at Wailea. PC: Armstrong Builders

There are four different floor plans featuring open living areas, an expansive lānai and ceilings sloping upward from nine feet at the entrance to 13 feet culminating in a full glass wall facing the ocean. Some of the unique finishes include a copper roof, ipe courtyard deck, a ceramic tile lānai, breezeway windows and coral exterior accents.

Every unit has an entry courtyard and lānai. The kitchen is designed for efficiency and casual dining and features a Viking range, dishwasher and in-cabinet microwave.

The gated community also has a private Makali‘i Residents’ Club, which offers views, a reflective infinity pool, a culinary area and pavilion, a gym with locker rooms and a sauna, and walking paths leading to micro parks planted with native vegetation.

Renowned artist Satoru Abe created a sculpture for Makali‘i, which is displayed at the entry to the Club.

The Gold Nugget Awards recognize excellence and innovation in architectural design. Currently in its 60th year, the Gold Nugget Awards are open to builders, architects, and land planners with communities and projects in the US and all international countries.

Makaliʻi at Wailea was the only Maui property recognized at the award event. There were two other Hawaiʻi properties that earned awards–both on the island of Oʻahu: Kaʻalawai Place in Honolulu, developed by Nicholson Companies; and Līlia Waikīkī, developed by Brookfield Properties.