Five Honolulu men were cited for a series of alleged natural resources violations on Saturday night. The state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement issued the citations after receiving multiple complaints from nearby residents and community members.

DOCARE reports citizens were concerned about the large amount of ocean resources allegedly being removed from the Lanikai and Kailua areas. When officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. they spotted two groups of lights in the water near Popoia Islet and around the Mōkūlua Islets. Officers say none of the people diving had illuminated diver’s flags, which is required for night diving, according to state officials.

One group of four was contacted at the Kaiolena Drive Beach access where officers inspected the men’s catches and equipment. They were all cited for various violations including the take of undersized uhu (parrotfish) and kala (unicorn fish), no divers flag and take of regulated species, including a slipper lobster, by using spears.

As officers completed their first investigation, multiple parties were observed at the Kailua boat ramp and beach park with dive gear and large amounts of fish. They were also inspected, and one man was cited for undersized uhu, kala, no divers flag, and spears. Several others were issued warnings.

All five men have court appearances in Kāneʻohe District Court at 8:30 a.m. on June 15, 2023. The men cited range in age from 24 to 53.

Suspected natural and cultural resource violations can be reported via the Statewide dispatch number at 808-643-DLNR (3567) or sent anonymously through the DLNRTip app.

DLNR issued a disclaimer saying: “All individuals cited are innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law. Please do not attempt to try cases on social media, as comments can be used against someone alleged to have committed a crime, and are often personally hurtful, untrue, or unfair.“