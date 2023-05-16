Maui Activities

Four Seasons Maui hosts “A Taste of Italy” on May 26

May 16, 2023, 7:11 PM HST
Four Seasons Maui Ferraroʻs. PC: courtesy.

Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea hosts “A Taste of Italy,” scheduled for Friday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. After enjoying passed appetizers and a selection of bubbles on the Resort’s Sunset Lawn, diners will enjoy a four-course inspired taste of Italian wines and flavors.

The dinner will feature wines curated and presented by Resort Wine Director Aaron Wood-Snyderman and cuisine by Ferraro’s Chef de Cuisine Russel Rummer. “From crips whites to coveted reds like GAJA, the oceanfront al fresco experience will be a journey for the senses,” according to an event announcement.

“A great bottle of wine shared between friends is a snapshot of a time and a place and an atmosphere. I work to share this with our guests every day,” said Resort Wine Director Aaron Wood-Snyderman.

While he focuses on curating a memorable sensory experience for guests, Aaron has also led an educational class for 30 aspiring sommeliers, all of whom passed the Court of Master Sommelier Introductory Exam, amounting to over 40 sommeliers on property. “The result is a culture of collaborative wine experts, offering a deep breadth of knowledge for guests both familiar and curious about wine,” the resort shared.

Space is limited at this intimate event, and reservations are required. The cost is $190++ per person. Contact the Concierge at 808-874-8000.

Menu below: 

A TASTE OF ITALY
Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante
Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea

Antipasti
GRILLED KAUAI PRAWNS mascarpone polenta, bagna cauda, salsa verde
2021 Benanti, Etna Bianco

Primi
RICOTTA GNOCCHI short rib ragu, fava beans, parmigiano reggiano
2020 Fuedo Montoni, Lagnusa, Nero di Avola

Secondi
GRILLED SEA BASS wild mushroom farrotto, charred sweet corn, salsa tartufata
2016 Gaja, Sugarille, Brunello di Montalcino

Dolci
BUDINO Chocolate pudding, crunchy sable, caramel ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramelized
macadamia nuts
Michele Chiarlo, Nivole, Moscato d’Asti

Comments

