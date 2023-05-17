Melody Masoe hands a bag filled with ti-leaf lei to Vietnam veteran Roy Nakasone and Kaunoa Senior Services Program Assistant Abcde Rosa during the 2022 drive-thru drop-off event. PC: County of Maui

Donations of ti leaves, and finished ti-leaf lei, measuring 16 inches before tied, are urgently needed to pay tribute to 4,000 fallen veterans during Memorial Day ceremonies on Monday, May 29 at Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao.

A drive-through drop-off event for finished fresh flower and ti-leaf lei will take place from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 26, at both County of Maui senior center locations – at Kaunoa Senior Center in Spreckelsville and West Maui Senior Center in Lahaina. Ti leaf donations also can be dropped off at both locations.

Seniors will be making ti-leaf lei on Friday, May 19 at both senior center locations.

For more information, call 808-270-7308, option 3, or 808-270-4310.