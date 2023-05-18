Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s ArT=Mixx series. PC: Photo Island Vibe Studios

Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s popular ArT=Mixx series, a fusion of performing and visual arts elaborating on ideas in the current exhibit in Schaefer International Gallery will take place after a three year absence on Saturday, June 3, 7 -11 p.m. in the MACC Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheater.



















INSTINCT is the name of this ArT=Mixx which ties into the gallery’s current exhibit, ANIMA-Doorways of Perception. The exhibit runs through Saturday, June 10.

ArT=Mixx is a free event, open to adults age 21 and over. All attendees must have valid photo ID for entry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The ArT=Mixx VIP Lounge will be available for those wishing to enjoy a private indoor area and balcony overlooking the event and stage performances. A limited number of VIP tickets are now available at $45, plus applicable fees and provide a private cash bar and restrooms. VIP ticket holders have access throughout the night to the lounge as well as all event activities in the Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheater.

Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s ArT=Mixx series. PC: Bryan Berkowitz.

ArT=Mixx is a fusion of visual art, video art, music, fashion, dance, performance art, and interactive art-making.

Featured in this edition of ArT=Mixx: DJs Boomshot and Sole, the Konkoba Drum & Dance Ensemble, additional performance artists plus interactive art and installations by Athena Medina.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Attendees are welcome and encouraged to come dressed for the occasion (costumes are encouraged) and to have fun as they mix, mingle, and connect to the arts.

The ArT=Mixx event takes place throughout the heart of the Center, encompassing Yokouchi Pavilion, Schaefer Gallery and A&B Amphitheater. Food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout the evening, as attendees enjoy music and dancing, video art, visual art, performance art, friends, and fun.

Event video production is by Fuzzbox, Event Horizons, and Cudra Clover Art and the VIP lounge decor is being provided by Accel Events & Tents.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ArT=Mixx is presented by The MACC and sponsored by the County of Maui, conceived as a series of events to bring the 21-and-over crowd together to find their inner artist. Exhibits in the Schaefer International Gallery serve as a focal point for this interactive social event full of art, music and creativity.