Nexamp will host two virtual community meetings to provide updates on two Upcountry shared solar projects–Piʻiholo Road Solar and Makawao Solar.

Nexamp has proposed two Community Based Renewable Energy (CBRE) shared solar projects to be built in Upcountry Maui. Piʻiholo Road Solar is proposed to be built near lower Pi’iholo Road in Makawao. Makawao Solar is proposed to be built off Haleakalā Highway above and adjacent to King Kekaulike High School in Makawao.

The meetings are scheduled on the following dates and times:

Piʻiholo Road Solar Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023 Time: 5-6:30 p.m. Online Webinar: Register in advance at https://bit.ly/3MszuxD

Makawao Solar Date: Thursday June 8, 2023 Time: 5-6:30 p.m. Online Webinar: Register in advance at https://bit.ly/42D9lSB



The virtual meetings will include an explanation of CBRE, how CBRE works, project updates including maps of the locations, followed by a question, answer, and comment session with the Project team. All public comments and questions will be filed with the Public Utilities Commission.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Pi;iholo Road Solar and Makawao Solar are designed to support the island’s and Hawaiʻi’s goal of being 100% renewable by 2045. “The projects will generate clean power, build grid reliance, and help participants lower their annual electricity costs,” according to Nexamp.

As part of the CBRE low-to-moderate-income shared solar program in which community members who meet certain LMI income requirements are eligible to enroll, this project makes it easier for area residents to benefit from solar. With no enrollment or cancellation fees, no long-term contract and nothing to install, the Nexamp community solar program enables residents to subscribe to a solar farm and receive credits on their utility bill based on the amount of energy produced by their share.

“These shared solar projects will bring savings to those in the community who need it most, whether they are homeowners or renters, and will bring additional investment to the local economy,” according to Nexamp.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Founded in 2007 by two US Army veterans, Nexamp been pursuing a mission “to build the future of energy that is clean, simple, and accessible.”