Recruitment to open for state conservation enforcement officers

May 18, 2023, 12:38 PM HST
DOCARE officers have a complement of new uniforms that better reflect their duties and responsibilities protecting and enforcing Hawai‘i’s natural and cultural resource laws. PC: Hawai‘i DLNR

The DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement is beginning recruitment for entry-level Conservation and Resources Enforcement Officer positions to fill vacancies across the state.

“Since these positions do not require any previous law enforcement experience, we expect many people will be interested in applying,” said DOCARE Enforcement Chief Jason Redulla. “We have a limited number of positions available, and anyone interested in applying should do so as soon as possible.”

This CREO job recruitment, for full-time, permanent positions, will be advertised on the State of Hawai‘i jobs website, operated by the Department of Human Resources Development and is also where interested people can submit their applications and other required documentation.

Basic qualifications include:

  • Minimum age of 21 at the time of application
  • Two years of general work experience
  • Meet federal and state firearms regulations
  • Able to swim 100 meters within three minutes
  • Able to hike one mile within 20 minutes
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Applicants subject to background and fingerprint clearances, pre-employment drug testing

To apply and submit documents online. (Recruitment begins Saturday, June 3, 2023, at 12 a.m.: dhrd.hawaii.gov/jobseekers

Applicants are encouraged to apply quickly, as only a limited number of applications can be received, and once application intake limits are reached, the recruitment will end.

