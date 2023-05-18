Maui News
Lono Avenue at West Kauaʻi
Utility lines down in Kahului result in road closure, power outages
The Maui Police Department reports there are electrical and utility lines down in the Kahului area, resulting in power outages and some road closures along Lono Avenue and West Kauaʻi Street.
Areas impacted include:
Lono Avenue at Hina
Lono Avenue at West Lānaʻi
West Kauaʻi at Maoli
