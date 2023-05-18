The Maui Police Department reports there are electrical and utility lines down in the Kahului area, resulting in power outages and some road closures along Lono Avenue and West Kauaʻi Street.

Areas impacted include:

Lono Avenue at West Kauaʻi

Lono Avenue at Hina

Lono Avenue at West Lānaʻi

West Kauaʻi at Maoli