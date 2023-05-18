Maui News

Utility lines down in Kahului result in road closure, power outages

May 18, 2023, 8:18 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

The Maui Police Department reports there are electrical and utility lines down in the Kahului area, resulting in power outages and some road closures along Lono Avenue and West Kauaʻi Street.

Areas impacted include:

Lono Avenue at West Kauaʻi
Lono Avenue at Hina 
Lono Avenue at West Lānaʻi
West Kauaʻi at Maoli

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Resident Spots Snake Near Construction Zone In Pukalani Maui 2Driver In Hit And Run Crash In Waikapu Maui Arrested On Suspicion Of Negligent Injury 3Maui Police Seek Help In Locating Man Wanted On Outstanding Warrants 2 4Five Honolulu Divers Cited For Fishing And Safety Violations 5Traffic Advisory Honoapiʻilani Accident At Waiko Road 6Three New Doctors Join Kaiser Permanente Hawaiʻi On Maui Oʻahu