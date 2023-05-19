Grand Wailea. Photo by Wendy Osher.

Maui County hotels led the counties in April 2023, achieving Revenue Per Available Room of $398 (-9.3% vs. 2022, +30.4% vs. 2019), and an Average Daily Rate at $609 (+0.1% vs. 2022, +57.3% vs. 2019), according to the latest Hawaiʻi Hotel Performance Report released today by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Maui’s hotel occupancy was 65.4% (-6.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -13.5 percentage points vs. 2019), according to the HTA.

The HTA reports Maui’s luxury resort region of Wailea had RevPAR of $586 (-6.5% vs. 2022, +4.6% vs. 2019), with ADR at $957 (-2.0% vs. 2022, +58.0% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 61.2% (-2.9 percentage points vs. 2022, -31.2 percentage points vs. 2019).

The Lahaina/Kā‘anapali/Kapalua region had RevPAR of $362 (-9.8% vs. 2022, +44.8% vs. 2019), ADR at $538 (+0.7% vs. 2022, +68.6% vs. 2019) and occupancy of 67.2% (-7.8 percentage points vs. 2022, -11.1 percentage points vs. 2019), according to the report.

April 2023 Hawai‘i Hotel Performance Report – Maui data

“Hawai‘i hotels statewide reported weaker revenue per available room (RevPAR), and occupancy in April 2023 compared to April 2022. Average daily rate was slightly higher than last year. When compared to pre-pandemic April 2019, statewide ADR and RevPAR were higher in April but occupancy was lower in April 2023,” according to the report.

Statewide RevPAR in April 2023 was $278 (-2.2%), with ADR at $376 (+0.5%) and occupancy of 73.9 percent (-2.0 percentage points) compared to April 2022 (Figure 1). Compared with April 2019, RevPAR was 31% higher, driven by higher ADR (+38.2%) which offset lower occupancy (-4.1 percentage points), the HTA reports.

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For April 2023, the survey included 153 properties representing 47,381 rooms, or 84.6% of all lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels.

Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

The full report is available online HERE.