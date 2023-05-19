Maui Business

Mahi Pono accepting applications for summer internship program

May 19, 2023, 11:00 AM HST
File photo courtesy of Mahi Pono (Bryan Berkowitz Photography)

Mahi Pono, a Maui farming company that owns and operates 41,000 acres in Central Maui, is now accepting applications for its Summer Internship Program. The program is designed to offer Hawaiʻi high school students hands-on experience in agriculture, as well as provide an overview of the many career paths within the industry.

The six-week, paid internship runs from June 12 through July 21, 2023, and applications are open now until May 27, 2023 and can be found at this link. Completed applications should be submitted to [email protected] 

Throughout the internship, participants will be mentored by seasoned agricultural professionals who will guide them in various aspects of Mahi Pono’s sustainable, diversified farming operations. Students will learn about and gain skills in irrigation, agronomy, farm labor, operating, field maintenance, and more. 

To be eligible, applicants must be ages 16-18 and available to work 7 a.m. – 3 p.m. Monday – Friday, for the duration of the six-week program from June 12 – July 23. All applicants must complete the online job application and submit to [email protected] Applicants ages 16 and 17 must also obtain and maintain a Certificate of Age Work Permit from the Hawaiʻi State Department of Labor and Industrial Relations. 

For more information about Mahi Pono, visit www.MahiPono.com.

