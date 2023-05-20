Building industry welcomes new class of journeymen
More than 180 men and women celebrated becoming professional carpenters also known as journeymen. The group successfully completed the challenging apprenticeship program and were honored today at the Hawaiʻi Carpenters Apprenticeship & Training Fund Journeymen Recognition Ceremony.
Organizes say the occasion marked a significant moment for the building industry in ensuring a strong pipeline to a qualified workforce. The group consists of 183 new journeymen – 160 carpenters, 21 drywall workers, and one millwright.
“Even with top-tier programs and courses such as these, the best training will be for nothing if we do not have a steady stream of qualified apprentices to replenish our ranks and fill steel-toed boots,” said Edmund Aczon, executive director, Hawaiʻi Carpenters Apprenticeship & Training Fund.
HCATF is a partnership between the Hawaiʻi Regional Council of Carpenters, the General Contractors Labor Association, the Building Industry Labor Association, the Wall and Ceiling Industry Association of Hawaiʻi, the state and federal government, and the University of Hawaiʻi. Together, these organizations provide the funding, guidance, training, and industry insight to ensure apprenticeship success.
“It is our responsibility to recruit and retain the most qualified and motivated candidates to join our program. I believe identifying and encouraging young people who are in middle or high school is the key to strengthening our training and filling our workforce,” said Aczon.
Relle Sato is among the class of new journeymen taking the skills learned into a new career path.
“The most rewarding aspect of the program was looking at a dirt field turn into a huge multi-family complex and knowing that I was a part of the process of erecting homes for families to live in,” said Sato. “I plan to take what I’ve learned and continue building homes. I will eventually build my own home, and one day when I have kids, teach them what I do for a living.”
Aczon said, “We are extremely proud of these new journeymen and trust that they will lead the way forward in our trades.”
HCATF has also partnered with the Hawaiʻi State Department of Education to create trades pathways for high school students, the University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges, and other workforce development organizations. To learn more about HCATF visit https://hicarpenterstraining.com/