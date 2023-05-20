The Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival has donated a total of $3.5 million since the Festival’s inception in 2011. (PC: Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival)

The Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival has donated a total of $380,000 to local culinary, agricultural, community and ʻāina-based organizations statewide, according to festival organizers.

The funds were raised during the 12th Annual Hawaiʻi Food & Wine Festival which was held from October through November of 2022.

This brings the total giving for Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival to $3.5 million since the Festival’s inception in 2011, supporting more than 70 causes and organizations committed to sustainability, culinary and agricultural education, and cultural programs in Hawai‘i.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“For years, the Festival has supported the education of Hawai‘i’s future chef talent; provided agricultural education to keiki in grades K-12; and assisted in the restoration of agricultural land and cultural practices that foster sustainability,” said Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival CEO, Denise Yamaguchi. “These beneficiaries are vital in Hawai‘i’s journey to a more food sovereign and food secure future, and Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival is proud to support these nonprofit organizations.”

The 2022 beneficiaries were recognized at a private reception held at Mariposa at Neiman Marcus in conjunction with the announcement of the 13th Annual Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival events scheduled to run Oct. 13 to Nov. 5.

In attendance were Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival sponsors, industry partners and supporters representing numerous international, national and local corporations, government agencies and beneficiary organizations.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

2022 Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival Beneficiaries include:

Hawaiʻi Agricultural Foundation

Hawai‘i Community College Culinary Arts Program – Hilo

Hawai‘i Community College Culinary Arts Program – Kona

Hui Mālama i ke Ala ʻŪlili

Imua Family Services

Jennifer Ozawa Memorial Scholarship

Kākoʻo ʻŌiwi

Kapiolani Community College Culinary Arts Program

Kauaʻi Community College Culinary Arts Program

Kipuka Olowalu

Kumano I Ke Ala

Leeward Community College

Maui County Farm Bureau

Michael Ginor Scholarship Fund

Paepae o Heʻeia

Papahana Kuaola

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts Program

During the reception, Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival Co-Founder and Chair Chef Alan Wong announced that a portion of proceeds from the 2022 Festival will support the creation of a scholarship fund through the Hawai‘i Ag and Culinary Alliance in memory of the late Chef Michael Ginor, a longtime participant and generous supporter of the festival.

“The Michael Ginor Scholarship Fund will provide perpetual scholarships for Hawai‘i’s culinary students to stage (extern) at Ginor’s Hudson Valley Foie Gras or Restaurant LOLA in New York,” said Wong, furthering the Festival’s commitment to fostering the next generation of culinary professionals.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Each year, proceeds from the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival ticket purchases go toward supporting Hawai‘i’s farmers, ranchers, and fishermen and agricultural education for children, in addition to investing in up-and-coming chef talent at local culinary colleges.

Tickets to the general public are on sale now.

Visit hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com to purchase tickets, view event details and chef lineup.