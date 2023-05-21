The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 0 and 3, in the vicinity of N. High Street and the King Kamehameha Golf Course, beginning Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, May 23 through Thursday, May 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. for landscaping maintenance.

Lahaina to Kāʻanapali: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile marker 22.7 to 25.8, in the vicinity of Leialiʻi Parkway and Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, on Thursday, May 25 and Friday, May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Okolani Drive, beginning Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation at Okolani Drive. Kilohana Drive may be used as access through the area during work hours.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the westbound direction, in the vicinity of N. High Street and Tings Drive, on Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

Wailuku: Left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Lunalilo Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

Wailuku to Kahului: Right side shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, between Main Street and Hobron Avenue, from Wednesday, May 24 and Thursday, May 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for palm pruning.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) —

Makawao (night work): Two lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.7 to 5.5, in the vicinity of N. Firebreak Road and Old Haleakalā Highway, beginning Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for cold planing of existing roadway.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

Kula: Left lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the northbound direction between mile markers 1.9 and 5.9, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Highway (Route 378), on Monday, May 22 and Tuesday, May 23, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

Kula: Left lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 5.9 to 9.1, in the vicinity of Haleakalā Highway to Kula Highway, on Monday, May 22 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and removal.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Wailuku: Single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Kukona Place and Kealiʻi Drive, beginning Monday, May 22 through Friday, May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for road cutting for sewer lateral installation and repaving. Center lane will be used to divert traffic during this time.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului:

Left lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the northbound direction in the vicinity of W. Papa Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, on Wednesday, May 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and heavy pruning.