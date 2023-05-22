Maui News

Water Service Outage on E. Papa Pl. in Kahului

May 22, 2023, 9:48 AM HST
The Maui Department of Water Supply is reporting a water service outage in Kahului on E. Papa Place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today, Monday, May 22, 2023. Department officials say this is due to service line repairs.

