Water Service Outage on E. Papa Pl. in Kahului
The Maui Department of Water Supply is reporting a water service outage in Kahului on E. Papa Place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. today, Monday, May 22, 2023. Department officials say this is due to service line repairs.
