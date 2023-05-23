Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 23, 2023

May 23, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.2 feet 09:40 AM HST.




High 2.2 feet 05:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 









WEDNESDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 10:14 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:00 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A small long period southwest swell will hold slightly above summer time averages through this afternoon. A series of small south and southwest swells will keep small surf along south facing shores into the weekend. There are no significant swells forecast to affect the north and west facing shores through the week. East shore surf is expected to be rough and choppy as the trades strengthen today, then hold into the second half before gradually easing into the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal surf (ankle or less) for the morning with a knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell filling in during the afternoon.



				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
