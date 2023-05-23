Maui Business

Nexamp to update community on proposed shared solar project, Lipoa Solar

May 23, 2023, 8:32 AM HST
Nexamp will share information about its Community Based Renewable Energy (CBRE) shared solar project proposed to be built mauka of Pi’ilani Highway in Kīhei above the Maui Research and Technology Park.

The virtual webinar will include an explanation of CBRE, how CBRE works, project updates for Lipoa Solar including a map of the location, followed by a question, answer, and comment session with the Project team.

All public comments and questions will be filed with the Public Utilities Commission. 

The virtual meeting takes place on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

To register in advance, visit:  https://bit.ly/3W5BCP3

Company representatives say Lipoa Solar is designed to support the island’s and Hawaiʻi’s goal of being 100% renewable by 2045. The project will generate clean power, build grid reliance, and help participants lower their annual electricity costs, according to Nexamp.

Nexamp reports that as part of the CBRE low-to-moderate-income (LMI) shared solar program in which community members who meet certain LMI income requirements are eligible to enroll, this project makes it easier for area residents to benefit from solar.

“With no enrollment or cancellation fees, no long-term contract and nothing to install, the Nexamp community solar program enables residents to subscribe to a solar farm and receive credits on their utility bill based on the amount of energy produced by their share. Lipoa Solar will bring savings to those in the community who need it most, whether they are homeowners or renters, and will bring additional investment to the local economy,” according to the company.

Comments

