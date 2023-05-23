Maui News
Wailuku brush fire on Mahalani Street burns 1/4 acre
A brush fire burned approximately 1/4 acre along Mahalani Street in Wailuku near the Maui Memorial Medical Center, May, 23, 2023.
The incident was reported at 12:22 p.m., and the fire was extinguished by 1:15 p.m., fire officials said.
Crews battled the fire under windy conditions with gusty trades blowing at 10-20 mph.
Responding units included: Engine 1, Engine 10 and Tanker 10.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
