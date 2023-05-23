Listen to this Article 1 minute

Maharani Street, Wailuku fire. PC: Maui Fire Department

A brush fire burned approximately 1/4 acre along Mahalani Street in Wailuku near the Maui Memorial Medical Center, May, 23, 2023.

The incident was reported at 12:22 p.m., and the fire was extinguished by 1:15 p.m., fire officials said.

Crews battled the fire under windy conditions with gusty trades blowing at 10-20 mph.

Responding units included: Engine 1, Engine 10 and Tanker 10.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.