ProService Hawaiʻi acquires Makai HR

May 25, 2023, 6:58 PM HST
ProService Hawaiʻi, experts in bundled HR solutions, announced that the company has acquired Makai HR. Started in April of 2018, Makai HR serves 200 Hawaiʻi based employers and their 4,000 employees. 

“I am so proud of this team of individuals in what they have accomplished through so much change and growth,” said Dustin Sellers, Partner at Koa Capital and Founder of Makai HR.

ProService will be employing Makai’s staff and executive team who will continue to serve their clients.

Makai HR’s President, Marci LaRouech said, “I am thrilled about the opportunities that are being created for our team and clients by becoming a part of ProService Hawaiʻi. This sale provides our clients with the best possible outcome.”

“We welcome Makai HR’s clients and people to the ProService Hawaiʻi ʻohana. We are thrilled to grow our team and welcome Makai’s clients.  With ProService, Makai’s clients will have access to more and better offerings in the years to come.  We are particularly happy to welcome Marci and Bryan Knight back to the Prohana.  We look forward to working together as we accelerate our technology development,” said Ben Godsey, CEO and President of ProService Hawaiʻi. 

