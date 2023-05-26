Maui News

Photos: Kahului structure fire guts Plantation Grindz building

By Wendy Osher
 May 26, 2023, 4:51 AM HST
* Updated May 26, 8:49 AM
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher
  • Fire at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building on Lono Ave. in Kahului (5.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher

Update: (7:47 a.m., May 26, 2023)

Fire investigators and police remain on the scene of a structure fire reported overnight in Kahului. The fire occurred at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building located at 70 Lono Ave. in Kahului. At 7:47 a.m., police reopened Lono Ave. between West Kamehameha and Kaʻahumanu Ave. Surrounding streets were closed at around 2:30 a.m.

*This is a developing story. This post will be updated with more information as details become available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Previous Post:

Maui police have implemented multiple road closures due to an early morning structure fire in Kahului. West Kamehameha Ave. is closed between Kaulawahine Street and School Street; and Lono Ave. is closed between West Kamehameha Ave. and Kaʻahumanu Ave. due to a structure fire.

The road closures were first implemented at around 2:30 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Federal And State Officers Raid Antique Shop Maui Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Wildlife Trafficking 2Outrigger Hospitality Group To Acquire Kaanapali Beach Hotel On Maui 3Maui Humane Society Issues Urgent Plea To Address Extreme Overcrowding Of Kennels 4Groundbreaking Of Infrastructure For Planned Puʻunani Subdivision Provides Hope For Maui Dhhl Waitlist Beneficiaries 5Man Medevaced After He Was Pulled From Waters At Honolua Bay 6Two Maui High School Seniors Awarded 32500 Bob Poulson Scholarship