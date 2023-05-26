

















































Update: (7:47 a.m., May 26, 2023)

Fire investigators and police remain on the scene of a structure fire reported overnight in Kahului. The fire occurred at the Plantation Grindz restaurant building located at 70 Lono Ave. in Kahului. At 7:47 a.m., police reopened Lono Ave. between West Kamehameha and Kaʻahumanu Ave. Surrounding streets were closed at around 2:30 a.m.

*This is a developing story. This post will be updated with more information as details become available.

Previous Post:

Maui police have implemented multiple road closures due to an early morning structure fire in Kahului. West Kamehameha Ave. is closed between Kaulawahine Street and School Street; and Lono Ave. is closed between West Kamehameha Ave. and Kaʻahumanu Ave. due to a structure fire.

The road closures were first implemented at around 2:30 a.m.