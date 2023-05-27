Four winners from across the state were selected for Honsador Lumber’s honors Spring 2023 High School Hero Award, including one student from Maui.

Haley Mahoe, a senior at Lahainaluna High School, will be donating to the Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai. Mahoe excelled in both the classroom and athletics, maintaining a 4.2 GPA while participating in varsity cross country, basketball, soccer and track and field.

Haley Mahoe is one of the Honsador Lumber Spring 2023 High School Hero Award winners (PC: Honsador Lumber)

The selections were based on good academic standing, going above and beyond to show school spirit, and serving their community as positive role models.

The second round of High School Hero winners for the school year, this group was selected through an online application process where nominations were submitted by students, family, community and faculty members.

The winners will receive a $250 donation by Honsador Lumber in the students’ names to the academic department or nonprofit organization of their choosing and a $1,500 cash prize.

Each of the winners visited their local Honsador Lumber branch to be awarded their certificate by Honsador’s Senior Director, Tyler Williams.

Marisa Draper is one of the Honsador Lumber Spring 2023 High School Hero Award winners (PC: Honsador Lumber)

Marisa Draper is from Oʻahu, and her donation will be made to the Pacific Gateway Center. Draper was Valedictorian at Kahuku High School and has plans to attend either Columbia University or Brigham Young University to study Biochemistry.

Jada Keen is one of the Honsador Lumber Spring 2023 High School Hero Award winners (PC: Honsador Lumber)

Jada Keen is a senior at Kealakehe High School on Big Island, and her donation is to be made to Offshore Big Island. Keen was an impressive athlete competing in swimming, cross country, and water polo throughout her years at Kealakehe High School.

Joveline Alvarez is one of the Honsador Lumber Spring 2023 High School Hero Award winners (PC: Honsador Lumber)

Joveline Alvarez, a senior at Waimea High School on the Island of Kauaʻi, will donate to the Waimea High School JROTC program. A long list of accolades will follow Alvarez after high school including being President of the Waimea High School Robotics Club and an active member in the The US Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. Her plans include attending Purdue University in West Lafayette Indiana to get a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering.