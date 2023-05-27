Maui Business

Honsador Lumber Spring 2023 High School Hero Award winners

May 27, 2023, 10:28 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
2 minutesLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Four winners from across the state were selected for Honsador Lumber’s honors Spring 2023 High School Hero Award, including one student from Maui.

Haley Mahoe, a senior at Lahainaluna High School, will be donating to the Maui Okinawa Kenjin Kai. Mahoe excelled in both the classroom and athletics, maintaining a 4.2 GPA while participating in varsity cross country, basketball, soccer and track and field. 

Haley Mahoe is one of the Honsador Lumber Spring 2023 High School Hero Award winners (PC: Honsador Lumber)

The selections were based on good academic standing, going above and beyond to show school spirit, and serving their community as positive role models.

The second round of High School Hero winners for the school year, this group was selected through an online application process where nominations were submitted by students, family, community and faculty members.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The winners will receive a $250 donation by Honsador Lumber in the students’ names to the academic department or nonprofit organization of their choosing and a $1,500 cash prize.

Each of the winners visited their local Honsador Lumber branch to be awarded their certificate by Honsador’s Senior Director, Tyler Williams. 

Marisa Draper is one of the Honsador Lumber Spring 2023 High School Hero Award winners (PC: Honsador Lumber)

Marisa Draper is from Oʻahu, and her donation will be made to the Pacific Gateway Center. Draper was Valedictorian at Kahuku High School and has plans to attend either Columbia University or Brigham Young University to study Biochemistry. 

Jada Keen is one of the Honsador Lumber Spring 2023 High School Hero Award winners (PC: Honsador Lumber)
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Jada Keen is a senior at Kealakehe High School on Big Island, and her donation is to be made to Offshore Big Island. Keen was an impressive athlete competing in swimming, cross country, and water polo throughout her years at Kealakehe High School. 

Joveline Alvarez is one of the Honsador Lumber Spring 2023 High School Hero Award winners (PC: Honsador Lumber)

Joveline Alvareza senior at Waimea High School on the Island of Kauaʻi, will donate to the Waimea High School JROTC program. A long list of accolades will follow Alvarez after high school including being President of the Waimea High School Robotics Club and an active member in the The US Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. Her plans include attending Purdue University in West Lafayette Indiana to get a bachelor’s degree in aerospace engineering. 

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kahului Structure Fire Results In Multiple Road Closures 2Federal And State Officers Raid Antique Shop Maui Man Arrested On Suspicion Of Wildlife Trafficking 3Maui Humane Society Issues Urgent Plea To Address Extreme Overcrowding Of Kennels 4Outrigger Hospitality Group To Acquire Kaanapali Beach Hotel On Maui 5Two Maui High School Seniors Awarded 32500 Bob Poulson Scholarship 6Man Medevaced After He Was Pulled From Waters At Honolua Bay