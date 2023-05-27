Maui Surf Forecast for May 27, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:01 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 5 to 10 mph.
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:02 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south facing shores will remain up through early next week as small south-southwest swells move through. The next south southwest swell expected Sunday night through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will ease over the weekend due to the trades backing down locally and far upstream across the eastern Pacific. A slight increase is expected next week as the trades return to moderate to fresh levels. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see a slight increase out of the west-northwest Sunday night through Tuesday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.
