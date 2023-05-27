Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 0.8 feet 09:56 AM HST. Low 0.7 feet 01:17 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 09:17 PM HST. Low 0.5 feet 05:05 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 11:17 AM HST. Low 0.9 feet 03:22 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through early next week as small south-southwest swells move through. The next south southwest swell expected Sunday night through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will ease over the weekend due to the trades backing down locally and far upstream across the eastern Pacific. A slight increase is expected next week as the trades return to moderate to fresh levels. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see a slight increase out of the west-northwest Sunday night through Tuesday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.