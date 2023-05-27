Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 27, 2023

May 27, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
no slideshow

Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 0.8 feet 09:56 AM HST.




Low 0.7 feet 01:17 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:45 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:01 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:17 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:05 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.1 feet 11:17 AM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 03:22 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:02 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up through early next week as small south-southwest swells move through. The next south southwest swell expected Sunday night through Tuesday. Surf along east facing shores will ease over the weekend due to the trades backing down locally and far upstream across the eastern Pacific. A slight increase is expected next week as the trades return to moderate to fresh levels. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will see a slight increase out of the west-northwest Sunday night through Tuesday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting W less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
