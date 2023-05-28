Maui News

MEO hosts US Citizenship Clinic, June 24

May 28, 2023, 12:30 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Photo Courtesy: military.com

A Citizenship Clinic to assist individuals with their US Citizenship application will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at the Maui Economic Opportunity Family Center in Wailuku.

The clinic is offered without cost to attendees. MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St.

The Citizenship Clinic is sponsored by MEO, Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i and Pacific Gateway Center.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individuals may qualify for US Citizenship if they:

  • are a current lawful permanent resident (Green Card Holder) for 5 years or 3 years if married to a US citizen or are a US National residing in Hawaiʻi for more than 3 months.
  • show good moral character.
  • can pass a reading, writing and civics exam or qualify for an exemption.

Registration and appointments are required. To register, call Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi at 808-380-5235. Appointment times are limited, but the clinic will accommodate as many individuals as possible.

Interpreters are provided as needed.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Kahului Structure Fire Results In Multiple Road Closures 2County Water Director To Discuss Possible Water Rate Increases 3Maui Humane Society Issues Urgent Plea To Address Extreme Overcrowding Of Kennels 4Small Town Big Art Upcoming Events 5Vendors Can Now Apply To 10th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Made In Maui County Festival 6American Savings Bank And Hawaiʻi Community Lending Invest 4 3m In Native Hawaiian Homeownership