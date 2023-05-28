Photo Courtesy: military.com

A Citizenship Clinic to assist individuals with their US Citizenship application will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, June 24, at the Maui Economic Opportunity Family Center in Wailuku.

The clinic is offered without cost to attendees. MEO is located at 99 Mahalani St.

The Citizenship Clinic is sponsored by MEO, Legal Aid Society of Hawai‘i and Pacific Gateway Center.

Individuals may qualify for US Citizenship if they:

are a current lawful permanent resident (Green Card Holder) for 5 years or 3 years if married to a US citizen or are a US National residing in Hawaiʻi for more than 3 months.

show good moral character.

can pass a reading, writing and civics exam or qualify for an exemption.

Registration and appointments are required. To register, call Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi at 808-380-5235. Appointment times are limited, but the clinic will accommodate as many individuals as possible.

Interpreters are provided as needed.