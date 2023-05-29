Maui Now file photo.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Lahaina: Single left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road on Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

Lahaina to Honokōwai: Single right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Leialiʻi Parkway and Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, on Wednesday, May 31 through Friday, June 2 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and landscape maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Okolani Drive, on Tuesday, May 30 through Friday, June 2, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation. Kilohana Drive may be used as access around the area.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku to Kahului: Roving left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction, between Lower Main Street and Hāna Highway, on Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for palm pruning.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului to Makawao (night work): Nightly closure of two lanes on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.9 to 5.2, in the vicinity of N. Firebreak Road and Old Haleakalā Highway, on Tuesday, May 30 through Thursday, June 1, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for cold planning and paving.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Waiehu: Single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction between Kukona Place and Kealiʻi Drive, on Tuesday, May 30, through Friday, June 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of a sewer lateral line.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Single left lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the northbound direction between West Papa Avenue and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, on Tuesday, May 30, and Wednesday, May 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising.