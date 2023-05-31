Shores Today Thursday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.1 feet 01:05 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 06:54 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 11:33 PM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:15 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 01:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:03 PM HST.

Swell Summary

The current south-southwest (190-210 degree) swell will slowly decrease through Thursday. Another long period south-southwest (200-220 degree) swell will arrive by Saturday with small surf expected along south facing shores through the weekend and then slowly decreasing early next week.

Very small surf will continue along north and west facing shores through next week Tuesday. A small medium period northwest (320 degree) swell will build in by the middle of next week, associated with the remnants of Typhoon Mawar, producing fun sized waves along north and west facing shores.

East facing shores will remain small and choppy into the middle of next week due to the moderate trade winds blowing across the region.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting E 15-20mph in the afternoon.