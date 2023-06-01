Mayor Richard Bissen welcomed 15 recruits on their first day, Thursday as members of the 39th Fire Recruit Class.

“I imagine some of you are living out your childhood dreams and have dreamed of this day since you were a child,” said Mayor Bissen to the class at the Kahului Fire Station.

“Mahalo for taking on this kuleana by joining a calling that is bigger than yourself,” he said in a news release announcement. He noted that the definitions of kuleana include responsibility and privilege. “You share both in your pursuit of being both a saver of lives and property,” Mayor Bissen told the group.

The recruits will undergo 28 weeks of training before graduating. Twelve of the recruits will be assigned to work at County of Maui Fire Stations, and three will be assigned to State Airports Aircraft Rescue & Fire Fighting crews.

“You are now that symbol to that child who dreams to be here one day,” Mayor Bissen said.