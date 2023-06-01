Mākena Golf & Beach Club hosts community fundraiser event on their 18 hole golf course, all proceeds benefit Uhiwai O Haleakalā, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project. PC: Mākena Golf & Beach Club

Mākena Golf & Beach Club is hosting a community golf tournament on Sunday, June 25, 2023 benefiting organizations dedicated to the protection and conservation of Maui’s leeward natural ecosystems. Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit Uhiwai O Haleakalā, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project.

“We depend on nature to sustain us and so we are grateful for the opportunity to recognize organizations like Uhiwai, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project, and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project, who are closest to some of our precious natural resources,” said Leahi Hall, Community Engagement Director at Mākena Golf & Beach Club.

The event will be held at the Mākena Golf & Beach Club’s 18-hole club golf course. The community event includes an 18-hole scramble format golf tournament with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be offered throughout the tournament, followed by light pūpū and an awards ceremony.

“Here in Honuaʻula, through the leadership of CJ Elizares who guides our ʻŌiwi Resources & Stewardship department and our incredible crew of Land Stewards, we dream and work towards reestablishing a leeward, low, dryland forest full of the sounds of our native birds. This makes the work of our mauka forest friends like Uhiwai and Auwahi, incredibly important as the first places to capture water and create cooler habitats for our birds. It also highlights the timely opportunity we all have to support our elder siblings – the native seabird and forest birds, who are in need of our aloha. And so it is our great honor to support these three incredible organizations whose collective work contributes to the vitality of our native forests, birds and water cycle,” said Hall.

The event is offered at $250 per golfer and all proceeds will go directly to the three organizations. Registration for the event is first come, first served and is administered by the benefiting organizations.

To register, visit any of the registration links provided by Uhiwai, Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project and Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project below:

Uhiwai O Haleakalā: [email protected]

[email protected] Maui Nui Seabird Recovery Project: https://pacificrimconservation.org/donations/form/. (Please indicate MNSRP as a recipient in the special instructions section of the form.)

https://pacificrimconservation.org/donations/form/. (Please indicate MNSRP as a recipient in the special instructions section of the form.) Maui Forest Bird Recovery Project: https://form.jotform.com/231305443727149

For more information regarding this event and future community events at the Mākena Golf & Beach Club, visit: https://www.makenainfo.com/events