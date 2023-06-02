Zenshin Daiko

Zenshin Daiko holds its 24th Annual Taiko Festival Concert at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Castle Theater on June 17 at 7 p.m.

Zenshin Daiko is a nonprofit that is dedicated to teaching taiko to children and sharing it with the community. Since forming in 1999, Zenshin Daiko has performed in more than 1,100 cultural and community events all over Maui and the neighbor islands. The group has also performed in California, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Nevada, Texas and Japan.

Zenshin Daiko

This year’s concert will feature Peaceful Forest. Peaceful Forest consists of professional taiko artist, Takumi Kato from Japan and his three young sons. Kato is currently on a mission to spread the spirit of taiko throughout America by performing a total of 1,000 times in the next five years throughout all 50 states.

Zenshin Daiko

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Zenshin Daiko will perform with nearly 40 members ages 5 to 16. Pre-pandemic, Zenshin Daiko averaged 50 performances a year for 20 years and has grown from a small, local taiko group to one that has gained national and international recognition.

In 2005 and 2015, Zenshin Daiko was invited to perform in the prestigious Taiko Jam concerts at the North American Taiko Conferences in Los Angeles and Las Vegas respectively. In 2014, Zenshin Daiko traveled to Japan to perform in the Exstasia concert in Kanazawa, and the Summer Festival in Hachijojima. More recently, on April 24, Zenshin Daiko performed in the Texas Cavaliers River Parade in San Antonio, TX which was viewed by more than 250,000 people.

Tickets for the concert are available online from mauiarts.org.