Grant Chun headshot photo (PC: AARP Hawaiʻi)

AARP Hawaiʻi welcomes former Maui County managing director Grant Chun to its Executive Council, a team of volunteers who provide strategic direction and leadership of AARP priorities in Hawaiʻi.

Chun is executive director of Hale Mahaolu, a nonprofit developer and owner of housing for low-income seniors, families and individuals. He was previously a vice president of A&B properties and practiced law with Carlsmith Ball and Case and Lynch’s Maui offices.

“Grant has worked in the public, private and nonprofit sectors and brings his experience in affordable and supportive housing to our advisory board,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, state director of AARP Hawaiʻi. “He’s also a neighbor islander and we appreciate that perspective as well.”

Chun served as managing director in Mayor James Apana’s administration from 1999 to 2002. He is a graduate of Hastings College of Law and the University of Southern California.

“The Executive Council plays a key role in setting priorities and advising the state director and staff,” said Gary Simon, volunteer AARP Hawai’i state president. “We appreciate having someone of Grant’s experience and his willingness to give of his time and knowledge to improve the lives of Hawaii’s kupuna.”

Executive Council members are volunteers and serve two-year terms. They can be reappointed for a maximum of six years.