Maui Business

AARP Hawaiʻi appoints Grant Chun to executive council 

June 3, 2023, 1:44 PM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Grant Chun headshot photo (PC: AARP Hawaiʻi)

AARP Hawaiʻi welcomes former Maui County managing director Grant Chun to its Executive Council, a team of volunteers who provide strategic direction and leadership of AARP priorities in Hawaiʻi. 

Chun is executive director of Hale Mahaolu, a nonprofit developer and owner of housing for low-income seniors, families and individuals. He was previously a vice president of A&B properties and practiced law with Carlsmith Ball and Case and Lynch’s Maui offices.

“Grant has worked in the public, private and nonprofit sectors and brings his experience in affordable and supportive housing to our advisory board,” said Kealiʻi Lopez, state director of AARP Hawaiʻi. “He’s also a neighbor islander and we appreciate that perspective as well.” 

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Chun served as managing director in Mayor James Apana’s administration from 1999 to 2002. He is a graduate of Hastings College of Law and the University of Southern California. 

“The Executive Council plays a key role in setting priorities and advising the state director and staff,” said Gary Simon, volunteer AARP Hawai’i state president. “We appreciate having someone of Grant’s experience and his willingness to give of his time and knowledge to improve the lives of Hawaii’s kupuna.” 

Executive Council members are volunteers and serve two-year terms. They can be reappointed for a maximum of six years.

ADVERTISEMENT
Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Sponsored Content

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×
Scroll Down for Comments

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Willie Nelsons 90th Birthday Concert Film At The Macc June 10 2Rock Scaling Mobilization Begins In East Maui For 1 5m Alelele Project 3Honoapiʻilani Partial Closure Due To Brush Fire 4Groundbreaking Held For New 16m West Maui Water Source Development Project 5Mauis Kahele Dukelow Appointed To State Board Of Education Warren Haruki Named Chair 615 Recruits Begin Firefighter Training As Part Of 39th Fire Recruit Class