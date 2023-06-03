Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.6 feet 07:18 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 02:57 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 09:32 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:19 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.7 feet 07:54 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 03:40 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:04 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will rise slightly later today as a small long-period south-southwest swell arrives. A mix of this south- southwest swell and a fresh south-southeast medium period swell is expected Tuesday through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will remain small over the next several days due to the trades trending down. Although confidence is low, surf along exposed north and west facing shores could see a small increase later next week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon.