Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 03, 2023

June 3, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
1-3
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.6 feet 07:18 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 02:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds 5 to 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 09:32 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:19 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.7 feet 07:54 AM HST.




High 2.8 feet 03:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:04 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will rise slightly later today as a small long-period south-southwest swell arrives. A mix of this south- southwest swell and a fresh south-southeast medium period swell is expected Tuesday through midweek. Surf along east facing shores will remain small over the next several days due to the trades trending down. Although confidence is low, surf along exposed north and west facing shores could see a small increase later next week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE for the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
