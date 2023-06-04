Hana Metals recycling. PC: file County of Maui / Facebook

A two-day Hāna Metals Recycling Event to help East Maui residents haul and dispose of electronic and other special waste items will be held from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, and Saturday, June 17, at Hāna Landfill.

The event, located at the landfill’s Hāna Recyling Center off Waikoloa Road in Hāna, will be operated on a first come, first served basis because capacity for hauling out of Hāna is limited.

Equal amounts of bin space will be available on both days. Once the daily limit is reached Friday, the event will close and reopen Saturday. The event ends at 2:30 p.m. Saturday or when the bins are full.

Items accepted include large appliances, up to five auto tires (per household, per event), auto batteries, propane tanks (both with and without valves), scrap metals (one truckload per household limit) and electronics. Small machines must be fully drained of all liquids (i.e. gasoline removed, etc). Appliances accepted include refrigerators, freezers, A/C units, water coolers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, ranges/stoves and water heaters. Electric items that will be accepted include TVs computers, monitors and printers.

Event staff will help residents remove items from vehicles.

The next Hāna Metals Recycling Event will be set for Sept. 15-16, 2023.

For more information on metals drop-offs, call Hammerhead Metals at 808-280-8844. For more information on electronics recycling, call the county’s E-Cycling Maui hotline at 808-280-6460.

For more information about this event, call the Abandoned Vehicles and Metals Office at 808-270-6102.