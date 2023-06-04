The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū: Shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Main Street and the King Kamehameha Golf Club, beginning Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Wailuku: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the southbound direction between mile marker 1.3 to 1.7, in the vicinity of Kanamele Loop, on Thursday, June 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for removal of Monkey Pod trees along the shoulder.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 6 through Thursday, June 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

Lahaina to Kāʻanapali: Right lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Kapunakea Street and Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, on Monday, June 5 and Tuesday, June 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree crown raising and palm pruning.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification): Right turn into the Kūlanihākoʻi High School campus from Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) is closed 24/7.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Wailea: Two lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) possible in either direction at the highway’s intersection with Okolani Drive, beginning Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for traffic light installation. Kilohana Drive may be used as access around the area.

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku (night work): Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of N. High Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Monday, June 5, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for street sweeping. Parking stalls will be closed overnight.

Wailuku to Kahului: Roving left lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction, between N. High Street and Hobron Avenue, beginning Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Perimeter Road, beginning Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

—Hāna Highway (Route 36) —

Kahului: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Dairy Road, beginning Wednesday, June 7, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscape maintenance.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului to Hamakuapoko: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Hoʻokipa Park, beginning Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Lower Pāʻia (night work): Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Pāʻia Mini-Bypass Road and Holo Place, on Thursday, June 8 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for street sweeping. Parking stalls will be closed overnight.

— Haleakalā Highway/ Keolani Place (Route 36A) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway/ Keolani Place (Route 36A) possible in either direction, in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Palapala Drive, beginning Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, from 6 a.m to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Haleakalā Highway / Kula Highway (Route 37) —

Kahului to Makawao (night work): Nightly two-lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 37) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.71 to 5.48, in the vicinity of N. Firebreak Road and Old Haleakalā Highway, on Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for cold planning and paving.

— Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Waiehu to Waiheʻe: Shoulder closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Waiehu Beach Road and Waiheʻe Elementary School, beginning Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Dairy Road and E. Waikō Road, beginning Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului to Waiehu: Shoulder closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kahekili Highway, on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

Waiehu: Single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Kukona Place and Kealiʻi Drive, on Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of a sewer lateral line.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) possible in either direction in the vicinity of W. Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way, beginning Monday, June 5, through Friday, June 9, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.

— Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Mayor Elmer F. Cravalho Way (Route 3800) possible in either direction in the vicinity of Hāna Highway and Dairy Road, beginning Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9 from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for street sweeping.