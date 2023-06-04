Reigning Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui Regional Champ Jackson Bunch Is Back At Ala Moana Bowls For More. VC: World Surf League

Maui’s Jackson Bunch prepares for the Local Motion Surf Into Summer QS 1,000 – the first event of the 2023/24 Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui season that will include the region’s top contenders and also feature longboarding for the first time.

“I’m excited. I want to qualify and get through the challenges for sure, but I always wanted to surf [Ala Moana] Bowls and just to surf more contests,” Bunch told the World Surf League. “It’s a big thing to carry on my shoulders in the first QS, but I’m just excited to surf Bowls and take it heat by heat–kind of like I do with all of my contests.”

Bunch took home the title at the World Surf League’s Air Tahiti Rangiroa Pro in March, becoming the Hawaiʻi/Tahiti Nui QS Regional Champion in the process. The event is part of the men’s Qualifying Series 1,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

He said his strong finish in his first final in the QS boosted his confidence. “The main thing that I’ve been working on is my wave selection…. and obviously trying to watch the waves before and just trying to surf as best I can.”

The Local Motion Surf Into Summer event takes place June 12-19 at Ala Moana Bowls, Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi.