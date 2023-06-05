Jake Shimabukuro. PC: Sienna Morales

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents ‘ukulele wizard and musical artist, Jake Shimabukuro returning to Maui with “Jake Shimabukuro & Friends featuring Deana Carter.” The concert will take place in Castle Theater, Aug. 16 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets go on sale online only at 10 a.m., June 7 to MACC members first and then to the general public, Friday, June 9.

Known for his lightning-fast fingers as well as the amazing breadth and depth of his mastery, Shimabukuro’s repertoire includes all music, all genres from mellow jazz and soulful blues to traditional Hawaiian tunes as well as classical music, bluegrass, flamenco, and rock.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Shimabukuro’s latest album is Jake & Friends and is the source of inspiration for his current tour.

Shimabukuro has taken the ‘ukulele to points previously thought impossible, and in the process he’s reinvented the applications for this tiny, four-string instrument, causing many to call him “the Jimi Hendrix of the ‘ukulele.”

Jake & Friends is his most creatively ambitious project to-date, featuring collaborations with a who’s who of music royalty, from Willie Nelson and Bette Midler to Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Loggins.

Deana Carter. PC: courtesy via Maui Arts & Cultural Center

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The concert event also features Deana Carter, an American country music singer-songwriter who broke through in 1996 with the release of her debut album Did I Shave My Legs for This? A Nashville native, Carter, didn’t take an easy route to stardom. Instead, she chose to defy conventional expectations of the typical Nashville artist blueprint and to make her own mark.

Anchored by the dreamy, debut super-hit, Strawberry Wine, Carter showcased her own blend of country and retro-rock, sprinkled with the folksy singer/songwriter qualities that have garnered Carter wide acclaim. Carter’s debut album showcased her songwriting and production skills and was met with strong reviews. The record would ultimately climb to the top of both the country and pop charts, quickly achieving multi-platinum status, with three consecutive #1 singles and five high-charting singles, a distinctive accomplishment for a debut artist.

Tickets are $25, $45, $65, $85 and a limited number of premium $125 seats plus applicable fees. Tickets are half price for kids 12 and under, with a ten percent discount available to MACC members (both excluding the $25 seats). Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The MACC Box Office is not open for window ticket sales but is available by phone at 808-242-7469 or email at [email protected], Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets go on sale to MACC members June 7 and to the general public June 9.

To become a MACC member with the immediate benefit of early ticket buying privileges, contact the Box Office or log on to MauiArts.org/membership. MACC members at the ‘Ohi‘a Level and above qualify for advance ticket purchase benefits.