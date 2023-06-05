Maui Cancer Resources to host free Growing Stronger 2023 workshop for cancer patients
Maui Cancer Resources is hosting the Growing Stronger 2023 Workshop, a day-long event created to provide support and valuable insights for individuals navigating their cancer journey. This event is part of the “DayTreat” series.
The workshop will take place on June 10 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Theresa’s Church in Kīhei.
The event aims to empower cancer patients by addressing various important aspects of their well-being. The sessions will cover topics such as dealing with chronic pain or discomfort, managing anxiety and depression, achieving a healthy weight, and creating vitality.
Participants will have the opportunity to engage in informative discussions and learn practical strategies to enhance their overall quality of life. The workshop will provide a safe space for individuals to connect with others who understand their experiences.
Schedule:
- 8-8:30 a.m. Registration
- 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. Session 1: Dealing with chronic pain or discomfort
- 9:15 to 9:30 a.m. Beverages, snack and bio break
- 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Session 2: Stopping Anxiety and Depression
- 10:15 to 10:30 a.m. Beverages, snacks, and bio break
- 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Session 3: How to achieve the right healthy weight for me?
- 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Nutritious lunch by Fork and Salad
- 12:15 to 1:30 p.m. Session 4: How to restore myself and create vitality
- 1:30 to 1:45 p.m. Bio break, coffee chat
- 1:45 to 2:45 p.m. Session 5: Program wrap up, idea exchange, and evaluations
The workshop is free for all cancer patients. To secure your spot, register at www.mauicancerresources.org. The deadline for registration is June 7.
For questions, contact Maui Cancer Resources at 808-866-6155 or email [email protected].