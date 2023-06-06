HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union 2023 Scholarship Recipients. PC: courtesy HawaiiUSA.

For its 33rd year, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union has given students a headstart on funding their educational dreams by recently awarding $40,000 in scholarships to 20 high school, undergraduate, and graduate students at a total of $2,000 each.

All the scholarship recipients were selected out of many outstanding applicants based on criteria such as academic standing, honors and awards, community service, recommendations and HawaiiUSA membership.

“For 33 years, our credit union has valued the promise of future generations through our scholarship program,” said Greg Young, CEO of HawaiiUSA FCU. “Congratulations to these deserving students who will undoubtedly continue to shine in their educational journey.”

The 2023 scholarship recipients include the following:

High School recipients

Cody Chun of Moanalua High School

of Moanalua High School Kristin Fong of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama

of Kamehameha Schools Kapālama Ciara Mae Francisco of Waipahu High School

of Waipahu High School Logan Ho of Moanalua High School

of Moanalua High School Lily Leano of Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy

of Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy Reina Moriguchi of Sacred Hearts Academy

of Sacred Hearts Academy Reiko Quitevis of Waipahu High School

of Waipahu High School Aiden Salazar of Hanalani Schools

of Hanalani Schools Taryn Savelio of Moanalua High School

of Moanalua High School Mikaela Tirona of Baldwin High School

of Baldwin High School Ashley Tom of Punahou School

of Punahou School Kaiya Tom of Hawaiʻi Baptist Academy

Undergraduate/graduate recipients

Taylor Fukunaga of University of La Verne

of University of La Verne Marc Gamayo of Chapman University

of Chapman University Tyler Lee of John Hopkins University

of John Hopkins University David “Nainoa” Visperas of Stanford University

of Stanford University Aisha Yamamoto of University of Southern California

of University of Southern California Abigail Eli of Chaminade University

of Chaminade University Rachel Inabata of Seattle Pacific University

of Seattle Pacific University Marlene Loui of University of Southern California

To honor the outstanding scholarship recipients, HawaiiUSA previously held a celebratory luncheon at its main branch on Saturday, May 13, 2023.