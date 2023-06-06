Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention. File 2022

The Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention takes place in less than two weeks at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Taking place June 19-22, 2023, the convention will feature discussions on cultural perpetuation, housing and tourism, as well as evening hula showcases and other Hawaiian entertainment.

Online registration is now open at hawaiiancouncil.org/convention.

The event is presented by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement – a member-based 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to enhance the cultural, economic, political and development of Native Hawaiians.

“We look forward to hosting the inaugural Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention in Las Vegas, which is now home to the third largest concentration of Native Hawaiians in the country,” said Kūhiō Lewis, CNHA’s chief executive officer. “This convention will serve as an opportunity to celebrate our culture through various workshops and insightful panel discussions as we work together to chart the course toward our common goals for our community.”

The Western Regional Native Hawaiian Convention will bring Native Hawaiian practitioners, educators, entrepreneurs, healthcare and housing providers, elders, artisans, entertainers, and the youth together in Las Vegas. The four-day event will feature workshops and presentations on Native Hawaiian cultural practices, panels and breakouts with national and Hawaiʻi experts discussing policy issues impacting Native Hawaiians across the nation, Hawaiian entertainment, and more.

Featured workshops and panel discussions include:

E-Commerce: Building Your Online Presence

Hosted by Alex McCullough, the manager of The Mākeke, this e-commerce workshop is designed to provide participants with expert insights and practical tips on building a successful online business presence, drawing from Alex’s extensive experience and knowledge in the field.

Rediscovering Hawaiʻi’s Soul

Join the conversation on the Rediscovering Hawai‘i’s Soul initiative, which was formed to help address the unresolved issues and challenges facing the Hawaiian islands. Learn more about this growing network, the possible futures of Hawai‘i—created through the process of Transformative Scenario Planning, and actions we can contribute to preserve and perpetuate Hawai‘i’s Soul—its land and people.

E Ola Ka ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi

The ʻAha Pūnana Leo is hosting a workshop to share the success of indigenous language revitalization in Hawaiʻi over the past 40 years. This informative session will also cover current perspectives on the utility of the Hawaiian language in today’s society. Learn more about the importance of preserving and perpetuating the Hawaiian language.

Home Away From Home: Las Vegas

For the first time ever, Hawaiʻi is no longer home for the majority of the Lāhui. Panelists will explore the reasons for the exodus; how ʻŌiwi on the continent can stay connected to their kulāiwi; and what can be done to bring them home and keep others from departing.

The Soul of Your Business

What makes a business Hawaiian? Ownership that is ʻŌiwi? A Hawaiian language name? Why does it even matter? Panelists will discuss how to infuse Hawaiian culture and values into all aspects of your operations and how that can improve the success of your business.

How to Stay Hawaiian Outside of Hawaiʻi

This workshop will examine the ways in which Native Hawaiian culture, values, and identity can be preserved and celebrated by our people living outside of the islands.

Hawaiians Living in Las Vegas: The Cultural Practitioners

Composed of esteemed Native Hawaiian hula and traditional practitioners, the panel will share its experiences as they stretch from the Northwest, the West Coast, to the desert, and to the Midwest. Cultural practitioners often face challenges concerning their credibility, knowledge, and heritage. Hear their experiences and challenges on the continent and from Hawai‘i.

Entertainment will include Mahu Magic, a showcase of Native Hawaiian and Polynesian Drag performers featuring the winner of Ru Paul’s Drag Race Season 15, Sasha Colby, on Tuesday, June 20 at 7 p.m., and a special concert featuring Nā Hōkū Hanohano award winner, Josh Tatofi Live in Vegas on Wednesday, June 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at MahuMagic.com and JoshTatofiLive.com.

Las Vegas residents are also invited to shop nearly 700 unique Native Hawaiian and Made-in-Hawaii products from more than 90 Hawai‘i-based small businesses at the Pop-Up Mākeke from June 19-22 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino. The Pop-Up Makeke is free and open to the public and open during regular convention hours. For more information, visit PopUpMakeke.com.

The registration fee for CNHA members is $300, and the fee for general public is $350. Reduced $89-per-night hotel rooms are also available for convention attendees.