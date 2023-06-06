Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 06, 2023

June 6, 2023, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 09:17 AM HST.




High 2.7 feet 05:14 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:05 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.9 feet 12:31 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 03:21 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.4 feet 10:02 AM HST. 











Sunrise
5:44 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:06 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Small surf will continue along south facing shores as a mix of background long period south-southwest (200-220 degree) swells continue into next weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain very small through Tuesday. An out of season west- northwest (300-310 degree) swell is expected to fill in by Wednesday, peak Thursday, then decrease through the weekend. 


Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the light trade winds expected through Wednesday. A slight increasing trend will start late Thursday as trade winds strengthen. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




