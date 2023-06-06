Maui Surf Forecast for June 06, 2023
|Shores
|Today
|Wednesday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:05 PM HST.
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:44 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:06 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Small surf will continue along south facing shores as a mix of background long period south-southwest (200-220 degree) swells continue into next weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain very small through Tuesday. An out of season west- northwest (300-310 degree) swell is expected to fill in by Wednesday, peak Thursday, then decrease through the weekend.
Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the light trade winds expected through Wednesday. A slight increasing trend will start late Thursday as trade winds strengthen.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com