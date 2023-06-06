Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 2-4 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 3-5 3-5 2-4 2-4 East Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 09:17 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 05:14 PM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:05 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 12:31 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 03:21 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 10:02 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:06 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Small surf will continue along south facing shores as a mix of background long period south-southwest (200-220 degree) swells continue into next weekend. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will remain very small through Tuesday. An out of season west- northwest (300-310 degree) swell is expected to fill in by Wednesday, peak Thursday, then decrease through the weekend.

Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the week due to the light trade winds expected through Wednesday. A slight increasing trend will start late Thursday as trade winds strengthen.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with ESE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting E 15-20mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. This becomes Semi glassy/semi bumpy for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.