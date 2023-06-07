





























The 29th Annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival will be held for the first time at the iconic Hawaiʻi Convention Center, Aug. 18-20, 2023. The three-day event will showcase made-in-Hawai‘i products, including products from vendors in Maui County.

In addition to products, attendees will enjoying live entertainment, chef demos and more.

All-day access tickets for $8 will be available beginning Aug. 4 at MadeinHawaiiFestival.com.

The Made in Hawaii Festival will feature hundreds of vendors showcasing thousands of products, spotlighting the state’s most talented local artisans, entrepreneurs, and chefs. The festival will offer an impressive showcase of Hawaiiana, clothing, food items, unique gifts, exquisite jewelry, intricate arts and crafts, and much more reflecting the diversity and creativity of the islands.

Local celebrity chefs will present cooking demonstrations, providing insight into the art of Hawai‘i’s diverse cuisine and the opportunity to savor the distinct tastes and aromas that make Hawai‘i foods no ka ‘oi. Adding to the festive ambiance, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-winning musicians will take the stage to entertain attendees with traditional and contemporary music of the islands.

New this year is the Made in Hawaiʻi Festival Beer Garden, available to guests ages 21 and older.

The 29th Annual Made in Hawaiʻi Festival schedule includes the following:

Friday, Aug. 18 | 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Buyers Hours; 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Public Hours

Saturday, Aug. 19 | 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 20 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Made in Hawaiʻi Festival is produced the Hawaiʻi Food Industry Association and is sponsored by Mahi Pono, Central Pacific Bank, Hawaiian Airlines, and Hawaiʻi Technology Development Corporation.