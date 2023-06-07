The Central Pacific Bank team broke ground on the new Kahului Branch project. (PC: Central Pacific Bank)

Central Pacific Bank broke ground on its new state of the art Kahului Branch on Maui.

In a ceremony held over the weekend, Central Pacific Bank executives were joined by Kahu Kealahou Alika and members of the design and construction teams to bless the property and celebrate the multimillion-dollar investment that company executives say will infuse dozens of new jobs and resources into the local economy.

Once completed, the nearly 10,000 square foot two-story building will be the workplace for approximately 31 Central Pacific Bank employees with the branch and Wealth Management and Home Loans offices. There will be a drive through ATM for added convenience.

“We are thrilled to begin work on this new building that will bring our team together to better serve our customers in the future,” said Central Pacific Bank President and CEO Arnold Martines. “It is designed to redefine banking with the latest conveniences and design. We envision it as a gathering place for local community groups, connecting people and also providing them with a place to do their banking quickly and conveniently.”

Central Pacific Bank has commissioned two Maui artists to bring beauty and a sense of place to the facility. Noble Richardson will work on the exterior and Melissa Rigney will provide artwork for the interior.











Next Design Principal Karen Sakamoto, who produced the designs for the new Central Pacific Bank Kahului Branch, said, “We are grateful to work on this flagship project and thank Central Pacific Bank for its vision to create a new and modern space that will produce thought provoking work and connections. The inspiration for the project design came from the scenery around Kahului with finishes selected to represent coral stone accents reflecting from Kahului Bay… the art and tile patterns will symbolize the Puʻu One o Kalua also known as the Sand Dunes.”

Central Pacific Bank prioritized environmental and sustainability improvements into the design and construction including:

Photovoltaic system that will save more than 64,000 kilowatt hours of electricity annually

Storm water retention system with a 1,658 cubic foot tank to collect runoff water

The parking lot will funnel storm water to landscaped areas

Ecofriendly and recycled interior finishes

Two Electric vehicle charging stations in the parking lot

Fully supported backup generator to power the building in the event of a power outage

The lobby, named Tidepools, will feature food and beverage vendors with table seating to enjoy the natural light and calm setting.

There will be a Wi-Fi connected conference room available for use by reservation to anyone in the public making it an ideal spot for people to conduct community and business meetings.

The new Kahului Branch, located at 145 Ho‘okele Street, is anticipated to open in summer 2024.

The current Kahului branch at 85 West Kaʻahumanu Ave., which is less than two miles from the new site, will remain open until the new branch officially opens to the public.