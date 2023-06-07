Monk seal using marine debris from derelict fishing nets as pillow. Published on Jan. 27, 2020. PC: NOAA / Unsplash

The Maui Nui Marine Resource Council presents: Conservation of the Hawaiian Monk Seal: How Efforts are Saving a Species, June 7, at 5:30 p.m. The virtual event is part of the organization’s Know Your Ocean Speaker Series.

Hawaiian monk seals, the ʻĪlio holo i ka uaua or “dog that runs in rough water” are a type of seal found nowhere else in the world. They are critically endangered, but conservation efforts are supporting their slow recovery.

Learn about what is being done to save this uniquely Hawaiian species and how you can help insure their survival.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Speaker, Ashley Hechavarria will dive into the natural history of monk seals, what conservation looks like here in the islands, and share one of Maui’s very own success stories of male RL72.

Hechavarria dispatches the Hawaiian monk seal sighting hotline on Maui Island and builds relationships with the Maui community. She brings over a decade of experience working as a naturalist and wildlife biologist specializing in marine mammal rehabilitation and release in Florida, as well as coordinating conservation efforts on Maui. She earned her B.S. in Environmental Science and Policy from the University of South Florida, where she also aided in marine paleo-biology research.

Register to attend the FREE seminar, which will be a Zoom session. Can’t make it to the live session? Register anyway get a link to the YouTube recording of the event. https://bit.ly/hawaiianmonksealwebinar

RL72 rests on the beach in Kapalua, Maui, with monofilament fishing line trailing out of the right side of the mouth. Credit: NOAA Fisheries/Heather Spillane (file May 2022)