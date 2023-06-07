Kolohe Kai. Photo Credit: Harris Davis

Kolohe Kai, one of Hawaiʻi’s most streamed reggae artist of the past decade, will perform live in concert with special guests Matisyahu and Cydeways on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. The show will be outdoors in the Yokouchi Pavilion and A&B Amphitheater at the Maui Arts & Cultural Center in Kahului. Gates open at 5 p.m.

The project of O‘ahu born and raised singer/songwriter Roman De Peralta, Kolohe Kai has produced 10 island reggae hits since signing a record deal at age 17. His sound infuses the localism of ‘ukulele music with rhythms of roots reggae, and more recently pop and R&B—pushing Kolohe Kai into an elevated tier of Island Reggae.

Kolohe Kai was nominated for four 2021 Island Music Awards including Male Artist of the Year, Song of the Year for his recent single Catching Lightning, and Collaboration of the Year and Video of the Year for his Feel the Sunshine single featuring Hirie.

Kolohe Kai’s album Paradise (2013) won a Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards for Reggae Album of the Year and in 2019 his Summer To Winter won Reggae Album of the Year at the Island Music Awards. His early singles Ehu Girl and Cool Down remain Kolohe Kai’s all-time most popular songs on Spotify at over 41 million combined streams.

Matisyahu. Courtesy of MACC.

Matisyahu first started touring in packed clubs more than 11 years ago, prior to the release of Live at Stubbs, the now Gold record, and prior to that record’s single King without a Crown reaching No. 1 on the alternative rock radio charts.

His performances were a raw expression of his spirituality at that time and were supported by musicians who played a foundation of roots reggae.

King without a Crown climbed the charts and Matisyahu’s follow up record Youthwas nominated for a Grammy. Through his lyrics, Matisyahu developed a more personal, artistic, and sophisticated way to express the yearning for deep spiritual meaning, and as his own beliefs opened up to find more variety and depth, the desire for his performances to match the unpredictable flow of life developed as well.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase from 5-10 p.m. on the A&B Amphitheater lawn.

The concert is A BAMP production.

Tickets are $49.50, $89.50 (*VIP) plus applicable fees. Prices increase day of show. All tickets are general admission – no seating will be provided. *VIP tickets offer premium viewing/standing area in front of the stage, access to the Yokouchi Pavilion restrooms and access to VIP designated bars and soda stations. All ticket sales are online only.

Tickets go on sale to MACC members June 7 at 10 a.m., and to the general public, June 9. There is a ticket limit of eight tickets maximum per order. MACC member limits also apply.

Parking in the MACC lot can be purchased in advance HERE.

The MACC Box Office is not open for window transactions but is open the night of the show for sales of any remaining tickets and will call pick up. Online orders utilize print-at-home ticketing to facilitate touchless transactions. Tickets may also be downloaded to electronic devices for scanning upon entry into the venue. The Box Office is available for inquiries by email or phone (808-242-SHOW) Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.