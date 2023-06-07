Maui Nui Strong website home page screen shot

The County of Maui’s Maui Nui Strong website was originally established as an online COVID-19 resource, but has evolved into a catalyst for connecting communities on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i.

County officials say the site now serves as a hub that connects residents, businesses and visitors with information, resources and opportunities across the county.

“We are delighted to introduce this comprehensive online resource, part of our ongoing commitment to showcase the diverse range of resources available in Maui Nui,” county Office of Economic Development Director Luana Mahi said. “Our hope is that we can empower and support our valued residents, businesses and visitors by providing them with the information and resources necessary for their prosperity and success in Maui County.”

Highlights of the hub include:

Work opportunities : Whether seeking employment or recruiting talent, users can access information on upcoming job fairs, career opportunities and more to effectively navigate the job market.

: Whether seeking employment or recruiting talent, users can access information on upcoming job fairs, career opportunities and more to effectively navigate the job market. Business support : Maui Nui Strong provides entrepreneurial resources, industry guidance, housing information and insights into various economic sectors to support business growth and development.

: Maui Nui Strong provides entrepreneurial resources, industry guidance, housing information and insights into various economic sectors to support business growth and development. Buy local directory : Users are encouraged to support the local economy by shopping, eating and playing local. The county’s Buy Local Directory, available at www.mauinuifirst.com, showcases Maui Nui’s economy.

: Users are encouraged to support the local economy by shopping, eating and playing local. The county’s Buy Local Directory, available at www.mauinuifirst.com, showcases Maui Nui’s economy. Healthcare resources : Get the latest COVID-19 updates in Hawai‘i and explore healthcare resources to ensure the community’s well-being.

: Get the latest COVID-19 updates in Hawai‘i and explore healthcare resources to ensure the community’s well-being. Economic drivers: Discover the drivers of Maui County’s economy, including agriculture, attainable housing and construction, creative industries, the eco-economy, energy, Hawaiian knowledge and culture, healthcare and wellness, science, technology, innovation and efficiency, as well as the visitor industry.

Maui Nui Strong also offers features to explore and engage with the community:

Calendar of events : Stay informed about countywide events and never miss out on exciting happenings in Maui County.

: Stay informed about countywide events and never miss out on exciting happenings in Maui County. About Maui County : Immerse yourself in the uniqueness of Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i and connect with various community and government resources.

: Immerse yourself in the uniqueness of Maui, Moloka‘i, Lāna‘i and connect with various community and government resources. Local stories : Experience Maui County through inspiring, nostalgic and need-to-know stories that showcase the community, environment and culture.

: Experience Maui County through inspiring, nostalgic and need-to-know stories that showcase the community, environment and culture. Volunteer opportunities : Give back to the community by becoming a volunteer.

: Give back to the community by becoming a volunteer. Visitor information: Visitors to the islands can access helpful resources, things to do, safety tips and other information needed to make the most of their time in Maui Nui.

To be featured on the Maui Nui Strong website, Maui County businesses may sign up for a free business listing, be included as a business and/or resident resource and submit events for the calendar section.

The Maui Nui Strong program is supported by the county’s Office of Economic Development in partnership with various local community organizations.